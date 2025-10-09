Left Menu

India's Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0: Empowering a Generation

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, launched the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 in New Delhi. The initiative aims to curb tobacco use among young people through education and awareness. Key strategies include banning tobacco near schools and promoting tobacco-free zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:45 IST
India's Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0: Empowering a Generation
Union MoS Anupriya Patel launches Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to combat tobacco use among young people, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, unveiled the third edition of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 in New Delhi. The campaign, launched at a hybrid event, seeks to empower India's youth towards a tobacco-free future by raising awareness and promoting resistance against peer pressure.

Minister Patel highlighted the critical issue of tobacco consumption's impact on public health, particularly among children, who often fall victim to early experimentation leading to addiction and chronic diseases. The government has taken significant measures to regulate tobacco portrayal across media and strictly prohibit tobacco advertising, alongside banning electronic cigarettes and mandating prominent health warnings on tobacco packaging.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort aligned with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aiming to reduce substance abuse nationwide. The campaign underscores the importance of community and youth involvement while strengthening tobacco control laws across educational institutions, broadening public awareness, and expanding the Tobacco-Free Villages initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
2
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India
3
Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

 United Kingdom
4
In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025