UK and India Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Discussions in Mumbai

During the UK Carrier Strike Group's visit to India, defence ministers from both nations explored enhancing defence ties. Discussions centered on deepening bilateral relations, maritime cooperation, and bolstering India's indigenous defence capabilities within the framework of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Vision 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:39 IST
State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth meets Minister of State for Defence of UK Vernon Coaker in Mumbai (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strategic meeting in Mumbai, State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth and the UK's Minister of State for Defence, Vernon Coaker, engaged in bilateral discussions amid the UK Carrier Strike Group's (CSG) visit to India, as stated by the Ministry of Defence press release. The talks focused on strengthening ongoing defence engagements between the UK and India.

Highlighting successful cooperation, the UK CSG, led by the Prince of Wales, recently completed the sea phase of the Konkan-25 maritime exercise alongside the Indian Navy. The naval group is now participating in harbour phase activities in Mumbai and Goa. These operational interactions aim to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability between both nations' naval forces.

In their discussions, the ministers addressed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation, emphasizing India's advancements in equipment manufacturing and indigenous systems under the Aatmanirbharta initiative. They vowed to fortify maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, aligning with a free and rules-based global order. Guided by the 'India-UK Vision 2035,' they reaffirmed their commitment to a robust, multifaceted defence partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

