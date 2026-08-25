Slovak police thwart planned arson attack on drone factory

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 19:20 IST
Slovak police thwart planned arson attack on drone factory

​Police have thwarted ‌a planned ​arson attack on a factory producing unmanned aerial systems ‌in eastern Slovakia and detained three foreigners suspected in the attempt, police said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Two ‌suspects were detained in Slovakia and one ‌in Germany, police said. There was no damage to property nor any injuries, they said. "Police seized a larger ⁠amount ​of ⁠incendiary mixture, tools, mobile phones, camera and a handwritten plan," ⁠police said, adding that there were about 70 people ​at the facility at the time of ⁠the planned attack.

Police investigators charged the suspects with public endangerment ⁠committed ​on commission. They did not name the factory targeted, nor its precise location, and ⁠the suspected commissioning party was not named.

NATO and ⁠European ⁠Union member Slovakia borders Ukraine in its east.

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