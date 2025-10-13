Left Menu

Surge in Rabi Sowing: A Promising Outlook for Agriculture

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges officials to ensure timely fertilizer delivery for the upcoming rabi season, as good monsoon conditions boost crop growth. With wheat sowing underway, reservoir levels up, and increased kharif crop acreage, a positive agricultural outlook emerges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:46 IST
Surge in Rabi Sowing: A Promising Outlook for Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure a seamless agricultural cycle, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed ministry officials to manage a 'smooth and timely' supply of fertilizers. As the rabi season commences, the ministry emphasizes close collaboration with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to avoid any disruptions.

The examined preparedness highlights that while excessive rainfall has impacted some crops, other regions have reported healthy growth due to favorable monsoon conditions. Wheat sowing, being the primary rabi crop, has begun across various parts, and officials expect it to significantly improve production levels.

Additionally, the reservoir storage levels indicate a promising scenario; with major reservoirs holding more than the previous year and surpassing the ten-year average, agricultural productivity is poised for growth. The expanded sowing area for kharif crops and increased cultivation areas for onions, potatoes, and tomatoes further support a stable supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alliance Air Soars with 'Fares se Fursat': New Fixed Fare Scheme

Alliance Air Soars with 'Fares se Fursat': New Fixed Fare Scheme

 India
2
Tensions Escalate in Gujarat: AAP Stands with Farmers

Tensions Escalate in Gujarat: AAP Stands with Farmers

 India
3
Karur Stampede CBI Probe Sparks Controversy

Karur Stampede CBI Probe Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Heroic Save at Palghar Station

Heroic Save at Palghar Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025