Surge in Rabi Sowing: A Promising Outlook for Agriculture

In a bid to ensure a seamless agricultural cycle, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed ministry officials to manage a 'smooth and timely' supply of fertilizers. As the rabi season commences, the ministry emphasizes close collaboration with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to avoid any disruptions.

The examined preparedness highlights that while excessive rainfall has impacted some crops, other regions have reported healthy growth due to favorable monsoon conditions. Wheat sowing, being the primary rabi crop, has begun across various parts, and officials expect it to significantly improve production levels.

Additionally, the reservoir storage levels indicate a promising scenario; with major reservoirs holding more than the previous year and surpassing the ten-year average, agricultural productivity is poised for growth. The expanded sowing area for kharif crops and increased cultivation areas for onions, potatoes, and tomatoes further support a stable supply chain.

