Himachal Pradesh Revolutionizes Healthcare with New App for Seamless Services

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken a significant step towards modernizing healthcare by directing the state's health department to develop an application for online medical test payments. This decision was made public on Tuesday, highlighting an effort to provide convenient, cashless services across hospitals in the state.

A spokesperson from the government conveyed that this app, which is expected to be operational within a month, will minimize the hassle of long queues and streamline access to quality healthcare. In addition to processing payments, patients will also be able to book online appointments with doctors, further enhancing healthcare access and efficiency.

This initiative is part of a broader spectrum of health sector reforms aimed at upgrading medical facilities with advanced technology. The state's commitment extends to a substantial investment of over Rs. 3,000 crore to improve healthcare services. Meanwhile, in a separate achievement, the Himachal government has recorded a digital milestone, delivering over 22.78 lakh services through the state's e-District Portal as digital governance becomes a key priority under Chief Minister Sukhu's leadership.

