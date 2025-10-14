Public Sector Banks Strengthen, Outperform Private Counterparts

Public sector banks have emerged stronger and more resilient, with their credit growth surpassing that of private banks, according to Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

Nagaraju highlighted improvements in banking practices, such as due diligence and credit underwriting standards, while inaugurating Punjab & Sind Bank's MSME Sports Cluster Branch in Jalandhar.

Emphasizing the need for inclusive growth, specialized branch initiatives were launched, targeting MSMEs, startups, and empowering entrepreneurs through sector-specific financial solutions.