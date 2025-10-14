Wave of Surrenders: Six Maoist Members Lay Down Arms in Telangana

In a significant development, six members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party have capitulated to law enforcement authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana. According to a statement by the Telangana Police, this group included three Party Members, two Militia affiliates, and one Chetna Natya Manch (CNM) cadre, among them one woman, who opted to forsake extremist activities and reintegrate into society.

The Police attributed this decision to the Telangana Government's Surrender and Rehabilitation policy, which, along with the developmental outreach programs under 'Operation Cheyutha,' presented a compelling pathway for renunciation of violence. This initiative, organized by district police in collaboration with CRPF battalions, has resulted in 326 Maoists abandoning their insurgency this year, culminating in peaceful assimilation and comprehensive state support.

Highlighting the government's commitment, the police noted the precedence of three senior Maoist State Committee members who received substantial rehabilitation assistance last year. Today's defectors will receive immediate monetary assistance, with further benefits contingent upon documentation submission. Authorities underscored ongoing infrastructure improvements in tribal regions, advocating for progress through democratic governance rather than Maoist allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)