Sika Faces Sales Drop and Job Cuts Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
Swiss industrial giant Sika reported a 3.8% decrease in sales for the first nine months of 2025 due to weak market conditions. The company will implement structural changes, including up to 1,500 job cuts, and anticipates one-off charges of 80–100 million francs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:00 IST
Sika, the Swiss industrial and construction chemicals company, announced a decline in sales for the first nine months of 2025. It plans structural changes in weak markets, including significant job cuts.
The firm reported a 3.8% decrease in sales, totaling 8.58 billion Swiss francs, missing forecasts by major banks.
Anticipating one-off charges ranging from 80 to 100 million francs, Sika's sales were impacted by a strong Swiss franc and slowing Chinese construction sector.

