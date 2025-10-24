Sika Faces Sales Drop and Job Cuts Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Sika, the Swiss industrial and construction chemicals company, announced a decline in sales for the first nine months of 2025. It plans structural changes in weak markets, including significant job cuts.

The firm reported a 3.8% decrease in sales, totaling 8.58 billion Swiss francs, missing forecasts by major banks.

Anticipating one-off charges ranging from 80 to 100 million francs, Sika's sales were impacted by a strong Swiss franc and slowing Chinese construction sector.

