Odisha: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation signs MoU with Oil India for bio-gas plant
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Oil India Ltd here for establishing a compressed bio-gas (CBG) plant in the western Odisha town.
The agreement is an important step to produce energy from waste coming out of homes, officials said.
Sambalpur produces around 196 tonnes of solid waste per day, requiring proper and environment-friendly management, they said.
"House waste, agricultural debris and other organic waste will be converted to high-quality bio-gas in the CBG plant," an official said.
The waste will be processed through anaerobic digestion technology to remove impurities such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, he said.
