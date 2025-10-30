Left Menu

Leading with Purpose: Lessons from the Field to the Boardroom

Shrikant M Vaidya, former IOCL chairman, addressed NIT Meghalaya graduates, emphasizing integrity, leadership, and resilience through lessons from his extensive career. He highlighted IOCL's critical fuel supply role during the COVID-19 lockdown and stressed that leadership is about courage and clarity, urging graduates to focus on solving problems rather than personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:58 IST
Leading with Purpose: Lessons from the Field to the Boardroom
At the 10th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya, Shrikant M Vaidya, the former chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), delivered an inspiring address to engineering graduates. He urged them to lead with integrity, purpose, and resilience, reflecting on his own four-decades-long career in India's energy sector.

Vaidya shared his journey from working in a refinery's control room to leading India's largest oil company, particularly highlighting IOCL's persistent efforts in ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply during the COVID-19 lockdown. He emphasized the importance of showing up during crises and the need for clear leadership, which isn't about hierarchy but about ownership and acting amidst uncertainty.

In his motivating speech, Vaidya advised graduates to maintain a strong relationship with their alma mater, NIT Meghalaya, and inspired them to focus on problem-solving rather than personal gain. He underscored their role in shaping the future and reiterated the value of consistent service over loud declarations.

