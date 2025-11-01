Cyclone 'Montha' Wreaks Havoc on Jharkhand's Agriculture, Compensation Announced
Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey assessed the damage caused by Cyclone 'Montha' to crops in Deoghar. Initial estimates of 25% crop damage have risen to up to 50%. Compensation will be provided to registered farmers under a government insurance scheme, while unregistered farmers can apply for compensation.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's agriculture is reeling under the impact of Cyclone 'Montha', with damage assessments prompting swift government action. On Saturday, the state's Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey visited the Deoghar district to survey the damages.
In an on-site evaluation at Rampur village within the Ziyakhara Panchayat of Sarwan block, Tirkey revealed to reporters that the damage might have escalated from an initial estimation of 25% to a concerning 40-50% on paddy crops. The state government assures compensation through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for all registered farmers.
Affected farmers outside the scheme are advised to seek compensation claims via their local circle office. The cyclone's sporadic rains this week have heavily affected crops like Kharif across multiple districts beyond Deoghar, including Garhwa, Palamu, and Ranchi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drones Take Flight in Farming: Revolutionizing Agriculture Worldwide
Rajasthan to Aid Farmers with Historic Rainfall Relief
Rajasthan Steps Up: Relief for 7.63 Lakh Farmers Amid 2025 Kharif Crisis
Farmers Protest in Kerala Over Paddy Procurement Stalemate
Hidden Cost of Agriculture: The CKD Crisis in Tamil Nadu