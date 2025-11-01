Cyclone 'Montha' Wreaks Havoc on Jharkhand's Agriculture, Compensation Announced

Jharkhand's agriculture is reeling under the impact of Cyclone 'Montha', with damage assessments prompting swift government action. On Saturday, the state's Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey visited the Deoghar district to survey the damages.

In an on-site evaluation at Rampur village within the Ziyakhara Panchayat of Sarwan block, Tirkey revealed to reporters that the damage might have escalated from an initial estimation of 25% to a concerning 40-50% on paddy crops. The state government assures compensation through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for all registered farmers.

Affected farmers outside the scheme are advised to seek compensation claims via their local circle office. The cyclone's sporadic rains this week have heavily affected crops like Kharif across multiple districts beyond Deoghar, including Garhwa, Palamu, and Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)