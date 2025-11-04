Left Menu

Systematix Group Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

Systematix Group has appointed Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta as Joint Managing Director and CEO of its private wealth business. The appointments aim to enhance the leadership team and drive growth. Both are experienced veterans in the banking and wealth management sectors, bringing valuable expertise to the firm.

Updated: 04-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:48 IST
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, Systematix Group has announced the appointments of industry veterans Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta as Joint Managing Director and CEO of its private wealth division. These appointments are designed to accelerate the firm's growth trajectory in the competitive wealth management sector.

Bhaskar Hazra, with over 26 years in the industry, has previously held key positions at Barclays Private Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and GE Countrywide. Joining him is Partha Sengupta, with an impressive 27-year track record, having led businesses at Axis Bank, TrustPlutus Wealth Managers, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Nikhil Khandelwal, Managing Director of Systematix Group, expressed confidence in their abilities, citing their strategic foresight and industry expertise as crucial for building a world-class private wealth franchise. Recently, Systematix Group also expanded its offerings by introducing new alternative investment funds targeting diverse financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

