Systematix Group Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, Systematix Group has announced the appointments of industry veterans Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta as Joint Managing Director and CEO of its private wealth division. These appointments are designed to accelerate the firm's growth trajectory in the competitive wealth management sector.

Bhaskar Hazra, with over 26 years in the industry, has previously held key positions at Barclays Private Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and GE Countrywide. Joining him is Partha Sengupta, with an impressive 27-year track record, having led businesses at Axis Bank, TrustPlutus Wealth Managers, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Nikhil Khandelwal, Managing Director of Systematix Group, expressed confidence in their abilities, citing their strategic foresight and industry expertise as crucial for building a world-class private wealth franchise. Recently, Systematix Group also expanded its offerings by introducing new alternative investment funds targeting diverse financial strategies.

