Assam Honors Bhupen Hazarika: 2 Lakh Voices Sing for a Legend

On the 14th anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika's passing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to the legendary musician, organizing state-wide tributes. More than two lakh individuals were set to sing Hazarika's cherished song, 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe,' while participating in a human chain, underscoring the enduring impact of his work.

Chief Minister Sarma announced extensive plans to celebrate Hazarika's legacy, including special programs across 35 districts and 27 sub-districts. With nearly 5000 students and citizens in each district engaging in musical homage, the state government aims to petition the United Nations to recognize 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' as a global anthem for humanity.

Pledging to honor the centennial of Hazarika's birth, Sarma revealed initiatives such as erecting a 100-foot statue at Bhupen Hazarika Setu and dedicating roads in each district to his memory. An extensive celebration at Bharat Mandapam will mark the occasion, highlighting Hazarika's legacy as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' and 'Sudhakantha' with a lasting imprint on Assamese culture.