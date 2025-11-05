Left Menu

Mitsubishi Corporation Ventures into Global Biogas with Strategic KIS Group Partnership

Mitsubishi Corporation acquires a minority stake in KIS Group's Indonesia operations, marking its entrance into the biogas sector. The collaboration aims to expand into Americas and Europe, focusing on advanced biogas technologies. KIS Group, founded by K R Raghunath, plans significant investments in renewable projects across Southeast Asia and India by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mitsubishi Corporation has made a strategic move by acquiring a minority stake in KIS Group's operations in Indonesia, announcing its debut in the global biogas industry. KIS Group, led by founder K R Raghunath, disclosed that the investment will propel them toward their ambitious $1 billion renewable energy projects across Southeast Asia and India by 2030.

The partnership marks Mitsubishi Corporation's first venture into biogas, aligning with its plan to explore opportunities in the Americas and Europe over the next five years. Together, they aim to advance biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG technologies, leveraging Mitsubishi's vast international network spanning over 90 countries. This collaboration is set to bolster KIS Group's operational efficiencies and environmental management.

With established biomethane and renewable gas projects in 11 countries, KIS Group maintains long-term supply contracts with industry giants such as Unilever and Shell, and partnerships with prominent companies like Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Raghunath expressed confidence in the partnership, citing Mitsubishi's involvement as a testament to KIS Group's technological and executional prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

