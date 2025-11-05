Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Gears Up for Political Battle

In a high-stakes meeting held on Wednesday in Mahabalipuram, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reiterated its stance as a unified force in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Party leader Vijay, along with key figures including General Secretaries N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, and Arun Raj, outlined a strategy that prioritizes grassroots connections and preparation for the 2026 elections.

General Secretary N Anand emphasized the party's unity, stating that TVK operates with "one policy, one goal." He highlighted the enduring appeal of their leader, Thalapathy, describing him as a household figure who stands as a symbol of trust for Tamil people. Anand declared TVK the only party capable of delivering the change citizens demand, urging members to expose governmental mismanagement and support their leader's aspirations for leadership in 2026.

General Secretary Arun Raj addressed past tragedies and criticized the ruling DMK government, accusing it of administrative failure and corruption. He condemned the handling of the Karur incident, where party members lost their lives, and expressed skepticism towards government inquiries. Meanwhile, Aadhav Arjuna reaffirmed Vijay's dedication to political service over personal gain, stressing TVK's commitment to transparency and justice as the party gears up for the political challenges ahead.

