Emirates NBD's Landmark Acquisition: Transforming India's Banking Landscape

In a significant move, Emirates NBD Bank announced the commencement of an open offer on December 12 to acquire up to 26% of the shares of RBL Bank from public shareholders. This offer period is set to close on December 26, as per a regulatory filing by RBL Bank.

The open offer seeks to acquire 415,586,443 shares at Rs 280 per unit. This is part of Emirates NBD's broader strategy to acquire a controlling 60% stake in RBL Bank, a deal valued at Rs 26,853 crore, marking a milestone as the largest-ever foreign direct investment in India's financial sector.

The acquisition follows Japan's SMBC's investment in Yes Bank and comes amidst RBL Bank's declining profit in recent quarters. The preferential issue will classify RBL Bank under Emirates NBD's control, subject to regulatory approvals, further triggering an open offer under SEBI regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)