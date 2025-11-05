Left Menu

RBL Bank's Profit Surge: A 16% Leap in Q2 Earnings

RBL Bank's net profit rose by 16% to Rs 160 crore for the second quarter of September 2025, compared to Rs 138 crore a year earlier. Total income increased significantly, driven by higher interest income. Gross NPAs rose slightly, while net NPAs showed a decrease.

RBL Bank's Profit Surge: A 16% Leap in Q2 Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RBL Bank has announced a significant financial upturn, with its net profit rising by 16% to Rs 160 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. This growth comes in comparison to Rs 138 crore during the same period last year.

The private sector lender reported an impressive total income of Rs 1,458 crore, up from Rs 1,064 crore from the same quarter a year prior, as per the latest regulatory filing. The surge in income primarily stems from increased interest earnings, which reached Rs 1,109 crore compared to Rs 865 crore last year.

Despite a slight increase in gross NPAs to 1.81% by September 2025, RBL Bank successfully reduced its net NPAs to 0.52%. The bank's operating profit also saw an enhancement, climbing by 39% to Rs 279 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

