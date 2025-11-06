Left Menu

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Patanjali Over Controversial Ad

The Delhi High Court has sent a notice to Patanjali following a petition by Dabur India, who claims an advertisement by Patanjali disparages their Chyawanprash product. The court has scheduled the hearing for February 2026 and reserved its decision on interim relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:56 IST
The Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday took action against Patanjali by issuing a notice in response to a plea from Dabur India. Dabur seeks a restraining order on an advertisement by Patanjali that they claim criticizes their Chyawanprash product.

Justice Tejas Karia has called for a hearing on the matter in February 2026. Dabur India Limited filed a petition against Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Patanjali Foods Limited, accusing the advertisement of unfairly maligning their product using derogatory terms like 'Dhokha', meaning 'deception' in Hindi.

Senior advocates Sandeep Sethi and Rajiv Nair represented Dabur and Patanjali, respectively. Dabur argues that Patanjali's commercial instills fear in consumers and recommends their Chyawanprash over others. Patanjali counters, stating the advertisement is merely permissible hyperbole, not singling out Dabur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

