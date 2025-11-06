Genus Power Infrastructures Sees Profit Surge in September Quarter

Genus Power Infrastructures announced on Thursday a remarkable 72 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, with figures soaring to Rs 142.97 crore compared to a year ago. This notable rise is primarily attributed to heightened revenue streams.

According to a regulatory filing, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024.

Furthermore, the company's total income witnessed a significant jump, reaching Rs 1,159.84 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 547.45 crore during the same period in the previous year.