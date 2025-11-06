Genus Power Infrastructures Sees Profit Surge in September Quarter
Genus Power Infrastructures reported a significant 72% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 142.97 crore in the September quarter, driven by higher revenues. The company’s total income rose to Rs 1,159.84 crore compared to Rs 547.45 crore in the same period last year.
Genus Power Infrastructures announced on Thursday a remarkable 72 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, with figures soaring to Rs 142.97 crore compared to a year ago. This notable rise is primarily attributed to heightened revenue streams.
According to a regulatory filing, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024.
Furthermore, the company's total income witnessed a significant jump, reaching Rs 1,159.84 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 547.45 crore during the same period in the previous year.
