Blaze Engulfs Kolkata Shoe Godown, No Casualties Reported
A significant fire erupted in a shoe warehouse on Kolkata's RN Mukherjee Road. Firefighters quickly subdued the blaze, and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:35 IST
India
- India
A fierce fire broke out in a shoe warehouse located on RN Mukherjee Road in Kolkata, a fire department official has confirmed. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident, which is currently under investigation to determine its cause.
Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the affected building. After a concerted effort, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.
Divisional Fire Officer North, TK Dutta, informed ANI, 'While the fire's cause remains unclear, we've successfully contained it. Five fire tenders were deployed to prevent any casualties.' Further details are still awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
