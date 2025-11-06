Blaze Engulfs Kolkata Shoe Godown, No Casualties Reported

A fierce fire broke out in a shoe warehouse located on RN Mukherjee Road in Kolkata, a fire department official has confirmed. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident, which is currently under investigation to determine its cause.

Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the affected building. After a concerted effort, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

Divisional Fire Officer North, TK Dutta, informed ANI, 'While the fire's cause remains unclear, we've successfully contained it. Five fire tenders were deployed to prevent any casualties.' Further details are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)