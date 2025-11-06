Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Woman's Battle with Marital Pressure

A 23-year-old woman named Anjali allegedly committed suicide in Gurugram due to marital and family pressure. She had been staying at a guest house with her friend Kaushal. Police suspect it to be a suicide and are further investigating. No complaint has been filed by the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:21 IST
Anjali
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman, identified as Anjali from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly ended her life in Gurugram, raising concerns over familial and marital pressures. The tragedy unfolded at a local guest house, where Anjali was staying with a friend.

Anjali married in February 2025 against her wishes and moved in with her friend Kaushal some months after. Returning home due to family pressure, she later contacted Kaushal, and they chose to stay in Gurugram before the incident occurred. Kaushal discovered her hanging and immediately informed the authorities.

Police investigations suggest the death to be a case of suicide. While her family members were notified and did not file any complaint, further inquiries are ongoing. The case highlights the need for dialogue on pressures surrounding young marriages.

