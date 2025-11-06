Left Menu

Empowering Ladakh: Strengthening MSMEs and Women's Self-Help Groups

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, emphasized empowering MSMEs and women’s Self Help Groups to enhance local livelihoods and promote indigenous products. During a meeting, he outlined initiatives under the RAMP scheme, stressing the importance of entrepreneurship, skill development, and sustainable economic growth in the unique socio-economic context of Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:22 IST
Empowering Ladakh: Strengthening MSMEs and Women's Self-Help Groups
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta. (Photo/Administration of UT of Ladakh LG Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta of Ladakh has highlighted the necessity of bolstering the region's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly focusing on women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs). This move aims to elevate local livelihoods and champion the spread of Ladakhi handloom and handicraft products, according to an official release.

In a meeting reviewing the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, Gupta noted MSMEs' pivotal role in nurturing local entrepreneurship and fostering inclusive growth throughout Ladakh. He commended efforts to incorporate Ladakh's cultural heritage and socio-economic specialties into the RAMP program.

Gupta praised local entrepreneurs for bringing indigenous products like pashmina to national and global markets. Asserting the administration's vow to boost skill development, he encouraged the youth to participate in entrepreneurial initiatives. Administrative Secretary Rudra Goud PT and Amit Kumar Dwivedi outlined plans to support and market Ladakhi enterprises, promising funding for effective execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

 Global
2
Ukraine Pushes for Immediate Training on Swedish Gripen Jets

Ukraine Pushes for Immediate Training on Swedish Gripen Jets

 Ukraine
3
Driving Global Ambitions: Mahindra Group's Expansive Vision

Driving Global Ambitions: Mahindra Group's Expansive Vision

 India
4
SBI Leverages AI for Multilingual Communication with Customers

SBI Leverages AI for Multilingual Communication with Customers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025