Empowering Ladakh: Strengthening MSMEs and Women's Self-Help Groups

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta of Ladakh has highlighted the necessity of bolstering the region's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly focusing on women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs). This move aims to elevate local livelihoods and champion the spread of Ladakhi handloom and handicraft products, according to an official release.

In a meeting reviewing the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, Gupta noted MSMEs' pivotal role in nurturing local entrepreneurship and fostering inclusive growth throughout Ladakh. He commended efforts to incorporate Ladakh's cultural heritage and socio-economic specialties into the RAMP program.

Gupta praised local entrepreneurs for bringing indigenous products like pashmina to national and global markets. Asserting the administration's vow to boost skill development, he encouraged the youth to participate in entrepreneurial initiatives. Administrative Secretary Rudra Goud PT and Amit Kumar Dwivedi outlined plans to support and market Ladakhi enterprises, promising funding for effective execution.

