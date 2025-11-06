JM Financial Sees Profit Surge Amid Revenue Dip

JM Financial reported a notable 16% increase in consolidated profits, reaching Rs 270 crore for the fiscal third quarter ending September 2025, even as its overall income took a hit. The profit rise compares to Rs 232 crore they posted the same time last year.

The company's total income for the July-September quarter in FY26 dropped to Rs 1,044 crore from Rs 1,211 crore the previous year. Nonetheless, JM Financial managed to reduce its expenses to Rs 670 crore, presenting a positive financial outlook.

JM Financial announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. This is slated for members recorded as of November 14, 2025. With a robust pipeline of transactions in corporate advisory and capital markets, the company is witnessing significant growth, especially in its wealth management and affordable home loans sectors.

