JM Financial Sees Profit Surge Amid Revenue Dip

JM Financial posted a 16% rise in profits despite a drop in revenues for Q3 2025. The firm's total income decreased to Rs 1,044 crore, yet expenses also fell significantly. An interim dividend was announced as the company sees growth in its wealth management and affordable home loans sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:10 IST
JM Financial reported a notable 16% increase in consolidated profits, reaching Rs 270 crore for the fiscal third quarter ending September 2025, even as its overall income took a hit. The profit rise compares to Rs 232 crore they posted the same time last year.

The company's total income for the July-September quarter in FY26 dropped to Rs 1,044 crore from Rs 1,211 crore the previous year. Nonetheless, JM Financial managed to reduce its expenses to Rs 670 crore, presenting a positive financial outlook.

JM Financial announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. This is slated for members recorded as of November 14, 2025. With a robust pipeline of transactions in corporate advisory and capital markets, the company is witnessing significant growth, especially in its wealth management and affordable home loans sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

