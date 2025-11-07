Trump Administration Expands Essential Minerals List for Economic Security

The Trump administration announced on Thursday an expansion of the critical minerals list, adding 10 minerals deemed vital for the U.S. economy and national security. This includes copper, essential for electric vehicles and power grids, and metallurgical coal, necessary for steel production.

The Interior Department's list, a strategic tool guiding federal investments and private sector interest, reflects efforts to cut import reliance, particularly from China. The new minerals aim to strengthen the U.S.'s position in defense, manufacturing, and clean energy sectors, promoting domestic mining to shield against global supply shocks.

While government and industry leaders support the expansion, environmental groups express concerns over potential legal and ecological ramifications. Critics argue for sustainable practices like mineral recycling, emphasizing long-term ecological responsibility over immediate corporate interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)