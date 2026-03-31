Lloyds Metals Boldly Penetrates Congo's Copper-Cobalt Corridor

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LMEL) has taken a significant step by acquiring the CHEMAF Group, a dominant force in copper and cobalt mining based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This acquisition marks LMEL's strategic diversification into critical minerals crucial for electric vehicle batteries, aligning with India's ambitious mining initiatives abroad.

Through a joint venture with Virtus Minerals Inc, the procurement amplifies LMEL's presence in Africa's mineral-rich zones, potentially securing an estimated USD 1.5 billion in annual revenues upon full operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)