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Lloyds Metals Boldly Penetrates Congo's Copper-Cobalt Corridor

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd, a key player in iron ore production, has acquired the Congo-based CHEMAF Group to venture into the essential copper and cobalt sectors. This strategic move reinforces India's efforts to procure raw materials crucial for electric vehicle battery production, enhancing Lloyds' position in global green energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:05 IST
Lloyds Metals Boldly Penetrates Congo's Copper-Cobalt Corridor
  • Country:
  • India

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LMEL) has taken a significant step by acquiring the CHEMAF Group, a dominant force in copper and cobalt mining based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This acquisition marks LMEL's strategic diversification into critical minerals crucial for electric vehicle batteries, aligning with India's ambitious mining initiatives abroad.

Through a joint venture with Virtus Minerals Inc, the procurement amplifies LMEL's presence in Africa's mineral-rich zones, potentially securing an estimated USD 1.5 billion in annual revenues upon full operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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