Piramal Finance Sets Ambitious Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore AUM Goal by 2028

Piramal Finance Ltd, previously Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, announced its aim to reach an Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2028. The ambitious target comes after achieving a notable 17% growth in AUM from Rs 68,845 crore as of March 2024, to Rs 80,689 crore by March 2025.

At its recent listing ceremony on the National Stock Exchange, Managing Director Jairam Sridharan highlighted the company's strategic goals, emphasizing a 3% return on assets and a predictable profit trajectory. The listing followed a merger with Piramal Enterprises, marking a significant milestone for the company in the stock market.

Piramal Finance offers a range of financial products, from home and personal loans to tailored solutions for real estate and other sectors. It remains focused on serving underbanked populations in India. CEO Anand Piramal, now heading the firm post-merger, noted a 15% increase in stock prices upon listing.

