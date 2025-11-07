Left Menu

Piramal Finance Sets Ambitious Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore AUM Goal by 2028

Piramal Finance Ltd aims to achieve an AUM of Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2028. The company's AUM grew by 17% to Rs 80,689 crore as of March 2025. Following a merger, Piramal Finance got listed on stock exchanges. It offers diversified financial services to retail and wholesale segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Finance Ltd, previously Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, announced its aim to reach an Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2028. The ambitious target comes after achieving a notable 17% growth in AUM from Rs 68,845 crore as of March 2024, to Rs 80,689 crore by March 2025.

At its recent listing ceremony on the National Stock Exchange, Managing Director Jairam Sridharan highlighted the company's strategic goals, emphasizing a 3% return on assets and a predictable profit trajectory. The listing followed a merger with Piramal Enterprises, marking a significant milestone for the company in the stock market.

Piramal Finance offers a range of financial products, from home and personal loans to tailored solutions for real estate and other sectors. It remains focused on serving underbanked populations in India. CEO Anand Piramal, now heading the firm post-merger, noted a 15% increase in stock prices upon listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Progress

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Pro...

 India
2
Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

 India
3
Supreme Court Questions Air India Crash Probe, Demands Independent Inquiry

Supreme Court Questions Air India Crash Probe, Demands Independent Inquiry

 India
4
Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025