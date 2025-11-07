German Exports Surge Beyond Expectations Amid US Market Revival

German exports outperformed forecasts in September, driven by a resurgence in shipments to the United States. Official data released on Friday revealed a 1.4% rise in exports, outstripping analysts' expectations of a modest 0.5% increase.

This uptick marks the first increase in exports to the US after five declines, despite still lagging behind March 2025 levels before the tariff upheaval initiated by then-President Donald Trump. Imports rose by 3.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis, indicating growing foreign demand.

The trade balance registered a surplus of 15.3 billion euros, a decline from the previous year's 18 billion euros. Exports to EU countries climbed by 2.5%, while shipments to China and imports from China both fluctuated amid ongoing tariff tensions.

