IKEA Faces Profit Dip Amid Tariff Turbulence

Inter IKEA reported a 26% drop in annual operating profit due to the impact of U.S. tariffs, which increased costs. Despite efforts to lower prices globally, revenues fell slightly, and IKEA's U.S. sales were affected by price hikes on select items. A new U.S. factory aims to mitigate tariff effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inter IKEA, the global supplier to IKEA stores, announced a significant 26% drop in its annual operating profit. The decline is primarily attributed to U.S. tariffs, which have raised costs for the company.

For the financial year ending August 31, Inter IKEA's operating profit stood at 1.7 billion euros, down from the previous year's 2.3 billion euros. Despite cutting prices, overall revenue decreased slightly due to rising commodity and logistics costs, exacerbated by tariff uncertainties.

In response to these challenges, Lithuanian manufacturer SBA has launched a U.S. factory producing iconic IKEA items. This strategic move aims to counter tariff impacts, with Inter IKEA reporting a 6% rise in wholesale sales volume as lower prices spurred customer purchases.

