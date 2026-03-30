FTSE 100 Rallies as Middle East Conflict Spurs Commodity Prices
The FTSE 100 index closed higher due to rising commodity prices amid Middle East tensions. Despite gains, both FTSE 100 and 250 are set for monthly losses. Concerns about global supply chains and energy insecurity are heightened as geopolitical tensions persist. Investors flocked to defensive stocks.
The FTSE 100 surged over 1% on Monday, driven by mining and energy stocks, as commodity prices rose due to supply fears linked to the Middle East conflict. While the FTSE 100 gained 1.6%, the FTSE 250 experienced a slight 0.05% drop, yet both indices faced potential monthly losses.
Amid ongoing Middle East tensions, President Donald Trump threatened Iran, intensifying global energy concerns. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto shares climbed 3.4% following the resumption of operations in Cyclone-hit Pilbara. Industrial metal miners rose 2.2%, with energy stocks seeing a 2.3% boost as Brent crude prices remained strong.
Investors sought stability in defensive stocks, pushing utilities up 3.1%. Conversely, the travel and leisure sector showed vulnerability, edging down 0.1% amid fuel-cost concerns. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves cautioned against new trade barriers at the G7, as unresolved tensions could impact energy security and disrupt supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)