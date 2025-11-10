Global Markets Rally: Hope and Optimism Amid Shutdown Resolution

Global stock markets experienced a rise on Monday as investor sentiment was lifted by hopes of a resolution to the historic U.S. government shutdown. With the U.S. Senate advancing legislation aimed at reopening the government, federal workers might soon see an end to their 40-day plight.

The breakthrough in negotiations pushed Nasdaq futures up by 1.5% and S&P 500 futures by 0.95%, reflecting renewed optimism across global markets. European shares also followed this bullish trend, with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 1.4% and Japan's Nikkei index rising by 1.26%.

Despite these bullish movements, concerns remain regarding the U.S. economy's health, highlighted by potential negative GDP growth and plummeting consumer sentiment. Investors are also keeping close watch on upcoming Federal Reserve decisions regarding interest rates amid this evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)