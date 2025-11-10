Left Menu

Indian Exporters Seek New Horizons in Moscow Amid U.S. Tariff Hikes

A delegation of Indian exporters visits Moscow to explore market diversification amid U.S. tariff hikes. Comprising over 20 engineering exporters, the delegation aims to deepen ties and boost exports, as relations with the U.S. face strain due to increased tariffs. India's exports to Russia show growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:32 IST
In a strategic move to diversify trade, a large delegation of Indian exporters is set for a four-day visit to Moscow. This initiative comes as a response to the increased tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The delegation seeks to bolster India-Russia trade relations, particularly in the engineering sector.

Composed of over 20 exporters from the engineering field, the team represents a significant portion of India's merchandise exports. The visit aligns with India's broader strategy to expand into new markets, especially as tariffs on Indian imports to the U.S. have doubled, straining bilateral relations.

During the MITEX Tools Expo in Moscow, Indian companies will spotlight their engineering prowess, while the Indian Embassy aids in facilitating connections with Russian buyers. This visit underscores the potential to enhance commercial ties and promote India's manufacturing sector in Russia.

