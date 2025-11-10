Chhattisgarh and Gujarat CMs Forge Ties for Mutual Growth and Development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat, where he met with his counterpart Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged valuable insights and strategies on governance, mutual cooperation, and development initiatives. They both committed to strengthening collaboration between their states across various sectors, such as culture, tourism, industry, and governance, while promoting the spirit of Team India and the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

In addition to his discussions with Chief Minister Patel, CM Sai came to Gujarat to support the artists from Chhattisgarh participating in cultural showcases at the ongoing Bharat Parv in Ektanagar. He is also scheduled to engage with local investors concerning the upcoming Chhattisgarh Investors Connect, aiming to boost investment and economic collaboration between the states.

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed optimism about Gujarat's favorable investment climate, attributing it to the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. He highlighted that emerging industrial investments focus on the 'Vocal for Local, Local to Global' approach under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Sai also explored Gujarat's industrial and governance policies, visiting the CM Dashboard to understand its real-time public services monitoring mechanism, with plans to incorporate similar systems in Chhattisgarh.

