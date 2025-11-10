South African Citrus Exports Break Records Amid Global Demand Surge
South African citrus exports skyrocketed by 22% this year, reaching record levels due to increased global demand, favorable weather, and new production. The Citrus Growers Association highlights concerns over a 30% U.S. tariff jeopardizing future growth and jobs in key citrus-growing regions.
South African citrus exports surged by 22% this year, achieving record levels driven by increased demand, favorable weather conditions, and new trees entering production, according to a growers association. This monumental season witnessed a robust demand particularly in overseas markets for juicing oranges and lemons.
The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) reported the country, following Spain as the world's second-largest citrus exporter, shipped 203.4 million 15-kilogram cartons, up from last year's 165 million. Europe remains the premier market, absorbing approximately 36% of these exports, trailed by the Middle East and Asia.
Despite a 30% U.S. tariff issued towards the season's end, farmers are anxious about the 2026 season's implications, underscoring the need for a favorable trade agreement with the U.S. The CGA warns up to 35,000 jobs might be endangered in citrus-exporting regions in South Africa's Northern and Western Cape provinces due to these tariffs.
