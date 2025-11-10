Punjab Govt's Power Reforms: New Apprenticeship Drive Bolsters Efficiency

In a significant advancement for Punjab's power sector, the state's Power Minister Sanjeev Arora declared the completion of the apprentice selection process involving 2,600 candidates, reinforcing the workforce of both PSPCL and PSTCL.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign led by the Bhagwant Singh Mann administration to bolster the state's technical and manpower efficiency while enhancing employment opportunities.

Furthermore, regulatory adjustments have been made to streamline power connection processes, reflecting a commitment to consumer-friendly reforms that emphasize efficiency and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)