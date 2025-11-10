Punjab Govt's Power Reforms: New Apprenticeship Drive Bolsters Efficiency
Punjab Power Minister Sanjeev Arora announced the successful completion of the selection process for 2,600 apprentices in the Lineman trade. This move is part of ongoing efforts by the Punjab government to enhance PSPCL and PSTCL, improve power infrastructure, and promote a more consumer-friendly, efficient system.
In a significant advancement for Punjab's power sector, the state's Power Minister Sanjeev Arora declared the completion of the apprentice selection process involving 2,600 candidates, reinforcing the workforce of both PSPCL and PSTCL.
This initiative is part of a broader campaign led by the Bhagwant Singh Mann administration to bolster the state's technical and manpower efficiency while enhancing employment opportunities.
Furthermore, regulatory adjustments have been made to streamline power connection processes, reflecting a commitment to consumer-friendly reforms that emphasize efficiency and transparency.
