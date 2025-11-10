Left Menu

High-Profile Attack Case: Tis Hazari Court Gears for Charges Debate

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court schedules hearing on charges against Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza accused in the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The case progresses with Delhi Police's charge sheet after an FIR was filed following the August incident at Gupta's official residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:14 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile case that has captured significant attention, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has listed the matter concerning the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for a hearing on November 22. This hearing will focus on debating the framing of charges against the accused, Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza.

The proceedings have been escalated to the court of sessions after the Judicial Magistrate court acknowledged the case on November 1. The incident in question occurred during a Jan Sunvai in August at the official residence of CM Rekha Gupta, prompting the Civil Lines police station to register an FIR citing sections including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

The Delhi Police have submitted a charge sheet to the court, leading to both accused being held in judicial custody. The police efforts were presented via video conferencing by Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Rana, marking a significant step in the judicial process concerning this politically sensitive case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

