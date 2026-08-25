Plea in SC challenges restrictions on journalists, YouTubers entering, filming in Rajasthan and UP govt schools

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of restrictions imposed by education authorities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on the entry of journalists, YouTubers, social-media persons, civil-society representatives and other members of the public into government schools for scrutinising the schools' functioning. The plea, filed by advocate Narendra Mishra on behalf of Priya Mishra, was mentioned today before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan. The court verbally indicated that it would list the petition.

The petition challenges the requirement of prior permission for entry into government schools and restrictions on photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live-streaming. It contends that the restrictions are arbitrary and disproportionate and violate the fundamental rights to equality, freedom of speech and expression and education under Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g), 21 and 21-A of the Constitution. The plea argues that while protection of children's privacy, dignity and safety is legitimate, the authorities cannot use it to impose blanket restrictions on independent documentation of government school infrastructure and functioning. It draws a distinction between recording identifiable children or accessing confidential student information and documenting public infrastructure, facilities and implementation of government education schemes.

The petitioner has also argued that the restrictions give school principals wide and unguided discretion to allow or deny access, without prescribing transparent or objective criteria, reasons for refusal, a time-bound mechanism or an effective review process. The plea says making public scrutiny dependent on permission from the very authorities whose functioning may be under scrutiny could undermine transparency and accountability. The petition further says less restrictive safeguards could be adopted, including restricting access to classrooms during teaching hours, protecting confidential records, prohibiting the recording of identifiable children and masking their faces and personal information. It argues that such measures can protect children without imposing a blanket prohibition on legitimate public-interest documentation.

The plea refers to concerns over government schools functioning without buildings or toilets, schools with non-functional toilets or inadequate drinking water and electricity, and alleged deficiencies in mid-day meals, attendance, enrolment and other educational facilities. It says independent inspection and reporting can bring such deficiencies to the notice of authorities and the public. The petitioner has sought quashing of the Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh orders imposing the restrictions and a declaration that restrictions on legitimate public-interest reporting and scrutiny of government schools must satisfy constitutional requirements of reasonableness, necessity and proportionality.

The plea also seeks directions to ensure that public-interest scrutiny is not prohibited merely because it may reveal deficiencies in school buildings, toilets, drinking water, electricity, boundary walls, mid-day meals, attendance, enrolment or other statutory facilities. It further seeks state-wise data on government schools without buildings, toilets and adequate drinking-water facilities, including the total number of such schools and the districts in which they are located. (ANI)