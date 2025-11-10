Union Home Minister Orders Multi-Agency Probe into Red Fort Blast

Following a deadly explosion near the Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has initiated a multi-agency investigation into the incident. Shah held discussions with key officials, including Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka.

Immediately responding to the disaster that claimed several lives, Shah ordered a coordinated effort from the National Investigation Agency, National Security Guard, Forensic Science Laboratory, and Delhi Police to delve into the causes and nature of the explosion. Officials have been instructed to compile a detailed report swiftly.

Security measures have been heightened around the blast site, with forensic teams searching for clues. The National Investigation Agency has dispatched its personnel to collaborate with the Delhi Police, intensifying the inquiry. (ANI)