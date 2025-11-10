Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Financial Outreach in Haryana

Haryana's banking sector performance was scrutinized at the 174th State Level Bankers' Committee meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. He highlighted the critical need to close the gap between loan sanctions and actual disbursements to beneficiaries, urging banks to ensure timely and sufficient credit flow to farmers.

The assembly gathered top officials from banks, government bodies, and financial institutions to evaluate the state's banking indicators. While appreciating efforts to promote financial inclusion and aid MSMEs, Rastogi underscored the necessity of maintaining coordination between banks and district administrations to deliver credit and financial services effectively, particularly in rural areas.

Statistics presented revealed Haryana's robust banking growth, with deposits and advances showing substantial year-on-year increases. The credit-deposit ratio improved to 89%, exceeding national standards. Meanwhile, under priority sector lending, banks achieved remarkable targets, enhancing support for agricultural and MSME sectors.