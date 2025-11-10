Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Financial Outreach in Haryana

During the 174th State Level Bankers' Committee meeting, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized the need to improve loan disbursement processes. The meeting assessed the state's banking performance with a focus on financial inclusion, credit flow to farmers, and support for MSMEs. Haryana's banking sector showed significant growth and efficient credit penetration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's banking sector performance was scrutinized at the 174th State Level Bankers' Committee meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. He highlighted the critical need to close the gap between loan sanctions and actual disbursements to beneficiaries, urging banks to ensure timely and sufficient credit flow to farmers.

The assembly gathered top officials from banks, government bodies, and financial institutions to evaluate the state's banking indicators. While appreciating efforts to promote financial inclusion and aid MSMEs, Rastogi underscored the necessity of maintaining coordination between banks and district administrations to deliver credit and financial services effectively, particularly in rural areas.

Statistics presented revealed Haryana's robust banking growth, with deposits and advances showing substantial year-on-year increases. The credit-deposit ratio improved to 89%, exceeding national standards. Meanwhile, under priority sector lending, banks achieved remarkable targets, enhancing support for agricultural and MSME sectors.

TRENDING

1
Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

 India
2
Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

 Global
3
Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

 India
4
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025