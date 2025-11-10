Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigation
A devastating explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station claimed eight lives, leaving seven others injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials launched a thorough investigation involving national agencies to uncover the cause of the blast that disrupted the bustling area with chaos and destruction.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of a fatal blast near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday. The explosion tragically claimed eight lives, with the injured transported to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition.
The blast, occurring in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal, also injured several pedestrians and damaged nearby vehicles. Shah convened with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other officials, emphasizing a swift and comprehensive investigation alongside Delhi's Crime and Special Branches.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the situation, while all national agencies, including the NIA and NSG, are now examining the incident. With public safety concerns heightened, officials promise a thorough probe into the incident's origins.
