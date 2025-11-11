Left Menu

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

A deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort may have been a fidayeen attack, according to police sources. As investigations continue, agencies are examining communication links and analyzing data from the vicinity. Efforts to trace movements and intentions of the suspected vehicle and its driver are ongoing, while security measures intensify.

Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi Police's preliminary findings suggest the powerful explosion near the Red Fort complex could be a fidayeen (suicide) attack, reports indicated on Tuesday. Initial investigations hinted at the suspect planning an explosion, potentially altering plans to maximize casualties when a Faridabad module was compromised.

Authorities are investigating whether the target was elsewhere since the suspect's car was moving slowly. Investigations consider multiple angles after Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police jointly seized 360 kg of explosives and ammunition from Faridabad, arresting Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather early Monday.

Multiple agencies, including Delhi Police and FSL, are piecing together the blast's full intent and those involved. Forces were deployed near Red Fort after a Hyundai i20 exploded Monday evening around 7 pm. With eight fatalities reported, CCTV footage and communication analysis have become pivotal in tracing the suspect vehicle's path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

