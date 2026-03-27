Shocking CCTV Footage Unveils Violent Juvenile Crime
CCTV footage has surfaced showing two juveniles violently attacking a 17-year-old boy in Delhi. The attack, sparked by a minor altercation, occurred on March 21. The victim, currently receiving treatment, survived the assault. Police have apprehended the attackers, who confirmed their involvement and have a history of criminal activities.
- Country:
- India
New CCTV footage has emerged, capturing a disturbing incident involving two juveniles attacking a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Anand Parbat. The video highlights the brutality as one of the assailants repeatedly stabs the victim.
According to police, the confrontation began with a minor argument after the teenager accidentally bumped into the attackers near Faridpuri Sabzi Mandi. This trivial altercation quickly escalated into a violent attack highlighted by the video footage.
Authorities have registered a case under the relevant legal provisions, with both juveniles admitting their involvement. The victim is currently undergoing treatment following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCTV
- juvenile
- Delhi
- attack
- violence
- crime
- surveillance
- assailants
- incident
- investigation