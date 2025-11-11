India's By-Election Dawns: Voter Turnout Insights and Emerging Political Landscape

In a significant political development, voters in six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are casting their votes in by-elections for eight assembly constituencies. This process runs concurrently with the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to initial figures, Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 34.47 percent, while Budgam had a lower figure of 21.74 percent by 11 a.m. Tuesday. In Odisha, voters in Nuapada came out in notable numbers, showing a participation rate of 32.51 percent. Anta in Rajasthan also experienced a healthy voter engagement with a 28.74 percent turnout.

Coinciding with Bihar's election timeline, these by-elections are set to have their votes counted on November 14. By-election vacancies arose from various circumstances, such as resignations, disqualifications, and unfortunate demises of sitting legislators, affecting constituencies in states including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)