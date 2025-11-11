Partha Chatterjee Walks Free: Former Minister Released After Over Three-Year Detention

Partha Chatterjee, former Education Minister of West Bengal, has been granted bail and released after serving more than three years in custody. His arrest was linked to a scam involving teacher recruitment, overseen by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After his release, Chatterjee returned to his residence in Naktala.

His health complications led to his transfer from Presidency Jail to RN Tagore Hospital in Kolkata. The Supreme Court, in May, had instructed the West Bengal government to authorize the prosecution of Chatterjee and other accused in the state's cash-for-jobs scandal.

The scam involved around 26,000 recruitments by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment illegal, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court, which criticized the operation as "tainted" and marked by "large-scale fraud". In July 2022, Chatterjee was arrested, with the ED recovering over Rs 21 crore in cash from an associate's home. This led to Chatterjee's suspension from the TMC party.

(With inputs from agencies.)