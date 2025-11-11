Bulgaria Scrambles to Secure Fuel Amid Looming U.S. Sanctions on Russia's Lukoil

Bulgaria is preparing for potential fuel shortages as U.S. sanctions against Russia's Lukoil are set to take effect. The sanctions, targeting Russia's largest oil company, threaten Bulgaria's fuel supply, raising concerns as winter approaches.

According to the state reserves agency, Bulgaria has gasoline reserves sufficient for 35 days and diesel for over 50 days. Additionally, stocks of crude and refined products are held in other EU countries, necessitating prompt import efforts before sanctions impact the Lukoil pipeline network.

Efforts are underway to secure local fuel supplies. Temporary bans on exporting certain fuels to EU countries have been enacted, and legal changes enabling the government to take over the Burgas refinery have been passed. Authorities are also conducting inspections to safeguard critical infrastructure.

