Bulgaria Scrambles to Secure Fuel Amid Looming U.S. Sanctions on Russia's Lukoil

Bulgaria faces potential fuel shortages due to upcoming U.S. sanctions on Russia's Lukoil. With one month of gasoline and over 50 days of diesel supplies remaining, the government is liaising with U.S. officials to enable continued refinery operations and is seeking alternative fuel sources across Europe.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bulgaria is preparing for potential fuel shortages as U.S. sanctions against Russia's Lukoil are set to take effect. The sanctions, targeting Russia's largest oil company, threaten Bulgaria's fuel supply, raising concerns as winter approaches.

According to the state reserves agency, Bulgaria has gasoline reserves sufficient for 35 days and diesel for over 50 days. Additionally, stocks of crude and refined products are held in other EU countries, necessitating prompt import efforts before sanctions impact the Lukoil pipeline network.

Efforts are underway to secure local fuel supplies. Temporary bans on exporting certain fuels to EU countries have been enacted, and legal changes enabling the government to take over the Burgas refinery have been passed. Authorities are also conducting inspections to safeguard critical infrastructure.

