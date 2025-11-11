Left Menu

India's Green Hydrogen Ambitions Face Setbacks Amid Global Uncertainties

India might not meet its goal of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 due to global uncertainties. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy predicts a delay until 2032. Efforts focus on boosting renewable energy to support green hydrogen targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing significant challenges in meeting its ambitious target for green hydrogen production. According to a senior government official, the country is likely to miss its goal of achieving 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 due to global uncertainties.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched earlier this year, India set a goal to reach a 5 MMT production capacity by the end of the decade. However, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, indicated at the 3rd International Green Hydrogen Conference that this target may not be achieved until 2032.

To support its green hydrogen plans, India must add at least 50 GW of renewable energy capacity each year to hit the larger objective of 500 GW by 2030. Currently, the focus is on finalizing agreements for 40 GW of pending projects, with an additional 160 GW in various stages of development.

