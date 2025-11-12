Delhi Grapples with Severe Air Quality Amid PM2.5 Surge

In a concerning development, Delhi's air quality plunged to hazardous levels on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 413, boarding the 'severe' category. The deterioration persisted despite the ongoing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III measures being enforced across the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), most monitoring stations in Delhi showed severe pollution levels with AQI readings exceeding 400. Wazirpur reported the highest AQI of 459, marking dire air quality conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III restrictions under GRAP as the AQI spiked from 362 to 425 within a day, due to stagnant air and adverse weather conditions. Responding proactively, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced hybrid classes for schools up to Class 5 to reduce children's exposure to the toxic air.