Delhi Grapples with Severe Air Quality Amid PM2.5 Surge

Delhi's air quality worsened, with an AQI of 413, categorizing it as 'severe.' Monitoring stations reported alarming levels, invoking Stage III of GRAP. The Delhi government has responded by implementing hybrid schooling to minimize exposure for young children, as the city battles these hazardous conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:31 IST
Visuals from India Gate (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a concerning development, Delhi's air quality plunged to hazardous levels on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 413, boarding the 'severe' category. The deterioration persisted despite the ongoing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III measures being enforced across the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), most monitoring stations in Delhi showed severe pollution levels with AQI readings exceeding 400. Wazirpur reported the highest AQI of 459, marking dire air quality conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III restrictions under GRAP as the AQI spiked from 362 to 425 within a day, due to stagnant air and adverse weather conditions. Responding proactively, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced hybrid classes for schools up to Class 5 to reduce children's exposure to the toxic air.

