BJP MLA Bhavna Bohra Champions 'Ghar Wapasi' for Tribal Families

In a symbolic 'Ghar Wapasi' ceremony, BJP MLA Bhavna Bohra welcomed 125 members from 41 tribal families back to Hinduism in Neur village, Pandaria. The event saw Bohra washing the feet of returning tribals, advocating for cultural preservation and emphasizing the importance of reconnecting with one's roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:56 IST
BJP MLA Bhavna Bohra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MLA Bhavna Bohra played a pivotal role in the 'Ghar Wapasi' event held in Neur village, Pandaria, Kabirdham district, as 125 members from 41 tribal families returned to Hinduism. The ceremony, part of the 'Janjati Sanskriti aur Gaurav ka Janjagran' program, saw Bohra personally washing the feet of 115 returning members.

Expressing elation at the turnout, Bohra noted a growing trend of families voluntarily seeking to reconnect with their cultural origins. 'The campaign will continue as more people understand the value of preserving their cultural heritage. Approximately 125 members returned recently, with many contacting us for this reconnection,' she stated.

Bohra emphasized the awareness among the tribal community regarding past conversions due to various external pressures. She argued that the return signifies a reclaiming of identity tied to land and tradition. Her consistent advocacy in Pandaria includes efforts to promote Sanatan Sanskar and protect tribal cultures, evident in the significant grassroots impact.

The movement marks a setback for those accused of coercing tribal conversions, with Bohra and her team actively working to facilitate the return of tribal community members from villages such as Neur, Amaniya, Kadwani, Damgarh, and Birhuldih to their original faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

