High Court Extends Three-Week Reply Window for Pakistani Woman's Entry Plea

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has extended the deadline by three weeks for the Central government and related authorities to submit a response to a plea filed by a Pakistani woman. She is seeking permission to enter India and reside with her Indian husband after her visa was revoked.

This extension marks a crucial juncture, following the October 6 notice to the authorities who have yet to respond. Justice Sachin Datta emphasized this extension as a final opportunity for the respondents, with further hearings set for December 1. The urgency stems from visa cancellations post the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The petitioner, represented by Senior Advocate Sanjeev Sagar and his team, challenges the revocation, citing her marriage to an Indian citizen, which was solemnized in Pakistan under Muslim Personal Law. With her visitor visa thwarted by political tensions, she seeks judicial intervention for reconsideration of her long-term visa application amidst suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals following the attack.