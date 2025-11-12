Russia Ventures into Yuan Bonds: A New Era of Financial Alliances

In a significant move towards diversifying its financial strategies, Russia announced its inaugural yuan-denominated government bonds set to hit the market on December 8. Spanning maturities from three to seven years, these bonds offer a new investment path for the yuan reserves accumulated from Russian energy transactions with China.

The announcement, corroborating an earlier Reuters report, specifies that leading Russian banks, including Gazprombank, Sberbank, and VTB Capital, will oversee the issuance. Financial insiders reveal plans for up to four bond issues, collectively amounting to roughly 400 billion roubles or $5 billion, contingent on market demand evaluation post book closure on December 2.

Available for purchase and coupon payments in either yuan or roubles, the bonds will be issued via the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX), a platform currently under Western sanctions, limiting international investor participation. Despite ongoing negotiations, Russia and China have yet to finalize a financial market bridge facilitating easier cross-border investments without Western oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)