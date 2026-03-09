Left Menu

Japan-India Economic Talks: Chhattisgarh Lures Japanese Investments

Japan's Minister for Political Affairs, Abe Noriaki, visited Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to discuss investment and development. CM Sai showcased the state's new industrial policy, infrastructure, and resources, emphasizing its potential for growth and economic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:58 IST
Japan Embassy's Minister for Political Affairs, Abe Noriaki and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Monday, a pivotal meeting took place at the office of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, where Japan Embassy's Minister for Political Affairs, Abe Noriaki, paid a courtesy call. The discussion centered on the promising prospects of industrial investment and economic cooperation between Japan and the Indian state.

Chief Minister Sai warmly received Abe Noriaki, honoring him with a traditional shawl and a statue of Lord Shri Ram. During their conversation, Sai delved into the details of his past visit to Japan, conveying the advantages of Chhattisgarh's new industrial policies and the plethora of opportunities across diverse sectors.

Sai highlighted Chhattisgarh's potential for industrial growth, pointing to its strong infrastructure, plentiful natural resources, and favorable investment climate. This environment, he noted, is ripe for attracting investors and fostering development. State legislators MLA Kiran Dev and MLA Sushant Shukla were also present at this significant meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

